Morgan Wallen Speaks Out During ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

"I can only come tell my truth, and -- and that's all I know to do," Wallen said
Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America on Friday (July 23), marking his first interview since a controversial video surfaced via TMZ earlier this year, which showed Wallen using a racial slur outside of his Nashville home.

