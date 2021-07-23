Lauren Alaina Celebrates Four Gold-Certified Singles

Lauren Alaina’s emerged from quarantine with a demonstrable growth in fan support. To wit, just prior to a recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry, the vocalist received an impressive four RIAA plaques symbolizing four of her singles released over the past five years achieving gold certification.

Alaina’s 2019-released single “Getting Good” joined the title track of her 2017 Road Less Traveled album, plus two more songs from that album achieving the equivalent of 500,000 in sales: “Doin’ Fine” and “Like My Mother Does.” Via social media, the “Ladies in the ’90s” singer noted, “This achievement as a female in country music is such an honor. Thank you to my fans for listening & buying the music I pour my heart into. These gold records are just as much yours.”

Alaina’s recent success isn’t just limited to millions of records sold, though. This coming fall, she’ll be seen not only as an opener during Florida Georgia Line’s I Love My Country Your, but also in an episode of the CBS series Secret Celebrity Renovation and as a star of in the Hallmark film Roadhouse Romance.

As well, in literary pursuits, Alaina also recently authored her first book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be. The performer’s writing debut will hit bookshelves on Nov. 2.

Regarding her forthcoming book, Alaina noted her powerful aims for her book to include “[encouraging] kindness and compassion, dream-chasing, forgiveness and the inspiration to cultivate meaningful relationships.”

