Luke Combs, Willie Jones, Kane Brown To Be Featured on Collectible Baseball Cards

Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and newcomer Willie Jones have been honored by having their likenesses appear in a just-released set of baseball cards. Designed by Music City Baseball, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Adidas, Topps Trading Cards, and the Fluent Group, the collectibles celebrate their continued push to bring Major League Baseball to Music City.

The acclaimed performers are all members of Music City Baseball’s Music Industry Advisors team that wants to bring a new professional baseball team — tentatively called the Nashville Stars — to Tennessee. The name pays tribute to a Negro League team that played in Nashville in the 1940s.

The “rookie cards” were illustrated by Daniel Sulzberg (aka Danvillage Illustration) and feature the artists wearing Nashville Stars Adidas jerseys. The group met with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick to become familiar with the stories of legendary players and select a player whose history and passion resonated with them the most — those are reflected on the backs of the cards. Combs chose 18th & Vine, Brown chose Willie Mays, and Jones selected Satchel Paige.

Regarding his “player” card, “Down By The Riverside” vocalist Jones noted via a press release, “The legend of Satchel is more than being one of the greatest pitchers of all time – he knew how to bring another level of energy to the game. Fans exited the stadium knowing he left everything on the field and entertained the heck out of them from start to finish. That’s what I aspire to do.”