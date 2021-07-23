Music

CMT Weekly Roundup: Songs From Jason Aldean, Jordan Rowe, Chris Young, and More

New tunes from Natalie Hemby, and Presley & Taylor are also featured
CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features a high-power country collaboration, plus a new single from a 2021 radio chart-topper and more.

Click here to take a listen to the following tunes.

