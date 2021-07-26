Carrie Underwood Sends Mickey Guyton’s Son a Sweet (and Musical!) Gift

"I'm so glad he likes it! Figured it was a good bet that he's musical!" Underwood said

Mickey Guyton received the sweetest baby gift for her five-month-old son Grayson–courtesy of fellow country music entertainer (and mom herself!) Carrie Underwood.

Guyton shared a video on social media over the weekend of her son Grayson playing a toy-sized piano that Underwood sent for Grayson.

“I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox. Then I opened it up to see that [Carrie Underwood] got my baby a piano! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn’t know I needed.”

Underwood also commented on the video, saying “Oh, I’m so glad he likes it! Figured it was a good bet that he’s musical! What a cutie!”

Guyton and her husband Grant Savoy welcomed Grayson, their first child, earlier this year. As a mother to two boys herself–including Isaiah and Jacob–Underwood certainly knows a thing or two about selecting great baby gifts.

That wasn’t the only sweet gift Grayson received recently–Guyton also shared a photo of her son with a gift from Jimmie Allen: a copy of Allen’s new children’s book My Voice Is A Trumpet.

Guyton has previously collaborated with both Allen and Underwood. Guyton and Allen performed the track “Drunk & I Miss You” on Allen’s 2020 EP Bettie James. Guyton and Underwood, along with Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae, joined singer/actress Chrissy Metz for a performance of Metz’s “I’m Standing With You” during the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.