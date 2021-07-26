WATCH: Blake Shelton Welcomes Gwen Stefani For No Doubt Cover

Recent sightings of Blake Shelton at his Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, pointed at the idea that once he returned to the road, he’d have his new wife — and fellow vocal icon — Gwen Stefani with him. Two appearances this past weekend show that the married performers are indeed performing onstage together.

Shelton attended the Force 50 Foundation’s Benefit for Oklahoma Veterans on July 23 to perform a set entitled “1742 An Intimate Evening with Blake Shelton,” in memory of the late 1 LT Damon T. Leehan, an army soldier killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan. The native Oklahoman performed “God’s Country,” “Home,” “Ole Red,” “The More I Drink,” and other hits including “Happy Anywhere,” his recent chart-topping single alongside Stefani, with the pop icon’s live assistance.

Stefani also joined her husband to perform “Happy Anywhere,” plus “Nobody But You” at the Country Thunder Festival on July 18. Also, as a part of that performance, Shelton turned over the microphone to his new wife so that she could perform her 1996-released No Doubt hit, “Don’t Speak.” Shelton joined in on guitar as festivalgoers sang along in the crowd. “Gwen Shelton everybody,” Shelton said, smiling broadly. As the couple kissed, the crowd cheered.

If wanting to see what all of the excitement surrounding the superstar newlywed couple performing live is all about, Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2021 tour — featuring Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd, and Lindsay Ell — is on the road through Oct. 2 with dates scheduled nationwide. Tickets are available by clicking here.