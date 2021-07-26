Cole Swindell Celebrates 10th No. 1 Hit

Cole Swindell just notched his 10th No. 1 hit with “Single Saturday Night,” which has earned more than 122 million streams since its release.

Swindell says that when he first heard the demo for the song (which was penned by Ashley Gorley, HARDY, and Mark Holman), “I knew it was something I wanted to record. I was missing the road and the live shows and wanted my fans to have new music from me,” he said via a release. “Once we put it out, their reaction was so big it pushed us to release it to country radio. I can’t thank country radio, the fans, and my team enough for making this my 10th No. 1 song. Still hard to believe! I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road.”

Early digital consumption of the song propelled it to No. 7 on the all-genre iTunes chart, prompting Swindell’s team to release the song to country radio. “Single Saturday Night” is the first single released after Swindell’s previous album All of It, which contained hits including “Break Up In The End” and “Love You Too Late.”

Swindell is set to open Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour, which launches Aug. 20 in Bangor, Maine.