LISTEN: Carrie Underwood Expands ‘My Gift’ Album With Three New Tracks

</noscript> </div>

Carrie Underwood is expanding her 2020 holiday album My Gift, with the upcoming Special Edition version that will contain three additional tracks.

The upcoming project includes the original track “Favorite Time of the Year,” which was previously released exclusively as part of an Amazon Original and included in Ring’s 2020 Doorbell Season holiday campaign. Penned by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano, the song was also the opening number for Underwood’s HBO Max Original, “My Gift: A Christmas Special with Carrie Underwood.”

Also new with the Special Edition is Underwood’s cover of “All Is Well,” a classic tune from Contemporary Christian Music artist Michael W. Smith. Underwood previously collaborated with Smith on an earlier recording of the song, for Smith’s 2014 album The Spirit of Christmas.

The upcoming release also includes “Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water” a live recording of a medley Underwood performed as the finale of her Max Original special.

“My Gift is an album I’ve wanted to make from the beginning of my career,” Underwood said via a statement. “It’s been such a blessing to share this special music and I’m excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition).”

The expanded project will release on DC/digital on Sept. 24, 2021, and on vinyl Nov. 5. My Gift initially released on Sept. 25, 2020, and marked Underwood’s first Christmas album. My Gift debuted at No. 1 on several music charts, including Billboard’s Country, Christian and Holiday album charts.