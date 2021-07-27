Music

WATCH: Florida Georgia Line’s Nelly Collab “Lil Bit” Included in Hilarious Jimmy Fallon Olympic Song

"This made my day. Y’all CRUSHED it," says Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard
by 1h ago

In honor of the 2021’s rescheduled edition of the Summer Olympics, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon featured Fallon and his bandleader, The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, performed “This Olympics,” a song based on Florida Georgia Line’s hit Nelly collaboration “Lil Bit.” Swapping out the original’s lyrics for “It’s time to represent your country, no matter where you’re from / Waking up at 2 AM to watch a little badminton,” the pair sing in the chorus. “Get your soccer socks on, we’re playing football / Pour yourself some Wheaties, it’s time to win it all / This Olympics…,” the live audience well received the tune.

In response, via Instagram, Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard responded, “This made my day. Y’all CRUSHED it @jimmyfallon on @blackthought.” Fall 2020-released “Lil Bit” is one of many FGL collaborations with legendary rapper Nelly. Famously, their duet for a remix of their 2012-released debut single “Cruise” yielded a diamond certification, plus, the rapper joined FGL’s Hubbard and Brian Kelley on their Smooth Tour in 2017.

In other Nelly news, the hit-making pop artist has announced a fall “Lil Bit” concert series featuring Jimmie Allen. The concerts have been referred to, via a press release, as a “first-of-its-kind experience, showcasing a fusion of country, hip hop, rap, and R&B with a ’rock n’ roll’ performance on stage.” The tour is likely to precede the release of his rumored, country-inspired EP, Heartland, which Nelly has high hopes for, recently noting, “that energy that hip hop brings, and that only hip hop brings, is what’s allowing [my blend] right now.”