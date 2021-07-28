Premiere: Erin Enderlin Celebrates Self-Acceptance in “Somebody’s Shot of Whiskey” Video

“All my life I’ve been told/I’m cut from a different cloth/If I tried to hide it it’d all come out in the wash,” singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin sings in her latest release, “Somebody’s Shot of Whiskey.”

In this sublimely country track, she not only refuses to hide who she is, but this song champions self-acceptance and valuing one’s sense of self above those who might hold out love and/or friendship conditionally.

“I’d rather be somebody’s shot of whiskey/somebody’s rough around the edge/at least I can sleep well tonight/‘cause I stand behind the words I said,” she sings in “Somebody’s Shot of Whiskey,” leading up to the righteous hook, “I’d rather be somebody’s shot of whiskey/than everybody’s cup of tea.” She penned the song alongside Ben Chapman, and was inspired to write the track by seeing the titular saying on a T-shirt. The video for the track features videos sent from fans.

To date, Enderlin has built a solid portfolio of both her own recorded songs, as well as those recorded by artists including Alan Jackson (“Monday Morning Church”), Luke Bryan (“You Don’t Know Jack”), Lee Ann Womack (“Last Call”), Reba McEntire (“The Bar’s Getting Lower”) and more.

“Somebody’s Shot of Whiskey” marks Enderlin’s first new music since her 2019 album Faulkner County, which was the culmination of a series of releases that found Enderlin delving into writing through the lens of characters’ perspectives.

Enderlin will return to the road when she joins Tanya Tucker on CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country Tour later this year.

Enderlin told CMT about the making of the video, which was directed by Ryan Nolan.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

The main thing I remember about the day of this shoot is how much fun it was. After this last year, I still hadn’t had many opportunities to work in the same room with other people. I always love working with Ryan Nolan to bring my songs to life, and it just felt so great being creative and working on this new music that I’m so excited about.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video really captures the spirit of the song. It shows a different side of my personality just like the song does.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I want my fans to see that little different side of me – a little more light-hearted. I also hope it inspires people to just be themselves and embrace it – and know that everybody’s got “their people” who’ll take you just the way you are.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing this video for the first time really made me smile – I’m talking ear to ear. I got to do something really special this time and incorporate videos that friends and fans sent in – and I absolutely adore the way it turned out. The connection through music has always meant so much to me, and especially this last year, it’s a big part of what’s kept me going. I want my fans to know how much they mean to me and how much it means to me to share my music with them. And seeing them all in the video just really gets to me.