Production Is “Well Underway” on New “Willie Nelson and Family” Docuseries

As noted via a press release, production is “well underway” in “the deep-rooted Nelson locales of Austin, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York” on Willie Nelson and Family, reported to be the “definitive docuseries” on the life and times of Willie Nelson. Emmy Award and Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Thom Zimny and Academy Award-nominated & Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Oren Moverman are co-directors on what will be a multi-part docuseries. Nelson, along with his family and friends, will provide exclusive participation and unprecedented levels of access to his archives.

Longtime Nelson manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents Founder & Chief Creative Officer Keith Wortman are credited as co-collaborators on the project and note, “Telling Willie’s story has been a lifelong dream of ours, and we feel privileged to realize this dream with Thom, Oren and Sight Unseen.” Moreover, directors Zimny and Moverman add, “Words like ‘honored,’ ‘excited’ and ‘humbled’ don’t come close to describing the way we feel about being entrusted with telling Willie’s story. And what a story it is! We are celebrating the music, the career, the long road, the family, friends and history. But, more than anything, we are piecing together a narrative – one never before seen in its entirety – about an extraordinary man with a unique ability to bring people together; folks of all races, orientations, genders, political ideologies and musical leanings. These days, we sure could use the healing powers of Willie Nelson.”

No release date has been stated as yet for Nelson’s docuseries. However, as an artist key in leading country music’s charge to get back “on the road again,” he is playing a full calendar of concert and festival dates in 2021. For more information in regards to those dates, click here.