Premiere: Logan Mize Pays Tribute to Small Towns and “George Strait Songs”

Kansas native Logan Mize is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Welcome To Prairieville, on Oct. 1. His jangly, guitar-driven new song, “George Strait Songs,” opens the 11-track project with a breezy ode to county roads, old Chevys, and sunsets lingering over fields of gold in a place where they “know George Strait songs by heart.”

Mize wrote the song with Blake Chaffin. The video for the clip is a straightforward representation of the lyrics, with scenes of Mize and his band performing next to a field as the sunset dips down over the horizon. Other scenes show Mize riding in the back of an old pickup.

Mize might be a relative newcomer, but country music runs deep in his family history; his great uncle, Billy Mize, was a radio and television personality in the 1950s/1960s, including work for Gene Autry’s Melody Ranch. He was also a steel guitarist, vocalist and songwriter.

Logan Mize’s previous albums and EPs have included 2015’s Pawn Shop Guitar EP, and 2017’s Come Back Road album, among others. His single “Ain’t Always Pretty” hit the Top 20 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart. He followed it with the 2019 single “Better Off Gone.”

Mize told CMT about the video, which was directed by Jordan Horsch.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

It was really hot and the one day the wind wasn’t blowing out here on the prairie. I was walking through the town of Pretty Prairie, Kansas, with that boom box completely soaked.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We were able to capture what the song represents. I write visually and this is usually the scenery I’m floating through when I write lyrics and melodies.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That America is still a big wide open place to dream as big as you want.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I felt like ’We finally did it!’ I’ve been at this for 15 years and I always knew where I was aiming. It took a lot of chipping away but I’m finally putting out music I truly love and I think this video captures me in my element.