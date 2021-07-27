Gabby Barrett Hopes “Footprints on the Moon” Inspires Others Chasing Their Dreams

Gabby Barrett has had a whirlwind year so far in 2021, notching her second No. 1 hit with “The Good Ones,” and welcoming her first child, daughter Baylah May, with husband Cade Foehner.
Barrett recently chatted with Cody Alan for Alan’s Cody Cast about the highlights and lowlights of being a parent, as well as the inspiring message behind her new single, “Footprints on the Moon.”
Barrett says she aims to release songs that represents who she is as an artist, and “Footprints on the Moon” is the kind of tune she wishes she had heard in the early days of pursuing her career in music.
“One of the reasons why I wanted to release it, is with my first three singles, I really want people to get to know me through my music,” Barrett said. “I like my music to be very genuine to me and my life. With ’I Hope’ it was very heartbreak and loss and then ’Good Ones’ was finding hope, being married and all that good stuff, and then the next part to me is the trying to be uplifting part of myself as well, to people who may be in that same spot…that I was in when I was shooting for a very large dream that nobody believed in. A lot of people were very negative through school, anywhere and everywhere that I went, and it was difficult and I wish I had a song to listen to at the time that I was going through that, and so for anybody else that is going through it, I wanted to release it for them to help them in any way.”