Gabby Barrett Hopes “Footprints on the Moon” Inspires Others Chasing Their Dreams

Gabby Barrett has had a whirlwind year so far in 2021, notching her second No. 1 hit with “The Good Ones,” and welcoming her first child, daughter Baylah May, with husband Cade Foehner.

Barrett recently chatted with Cody Alan for Alan’s Cody Cast about the highlights and lowlights of being a parent, as well as the inspiring message behind her new single, “Footprints on the Moon.”

Barrett says she aims to release songs that represents who she is as an artist, and “Footprints on the Moon” is the kind of tune she wishes she had heard in the early days of pursuing her career in music.

“One of the reasons why I wanted to release it, is with my first three singles, I really want people to get to know me through my music,” Barrett said. “I like my music to be very genuine to me and my life. With ’I Hope’ it was very heartbreak and loss and then ’Good Ones’ was finding hope, being married and all that good stuff, and then the next part to me is the trying to be uplifting part of myself as well, to people who may be in that same spot…that I was in when I was shooting for a very large dream that nobody believed in. A lot of people were very negative through school, anywhere and everywhere that I went, and it was difficult and I wish I had a song to listen to at the time that I was going through that, and so for anybody else that is going through it, I wanted to release it for them to help them in any way.”

Given the song's celestial aesthetic, Barrett was asked whether she would ever consider going to space if she was offered an opportunity. "No, I don't think I could do it," she said. "I'm a very claustrophobic person so I don't think I could get in a rocket ship or anything very small…but I'll just stay down here and sing 'Footprints on the Moon' forever," she said. Barrett is also balancing her music success with parenting her daughter Baylah May, and she shared with Alan some of her favorite (and least favorite) parts of parenthood. "My favorite part right now is watching her try different foods. She's so used to the taste of milk, that it is so funny getting to see her try foods that we eat every day and they're just willy nilly. Her reactions are just hilarious when she really likes it…and also just them looking at stuff, like a ball with colors in it and they are so amazed." As for the most challenging aspect of parenthood? "Sleep, sleep would definitely be that," she said. "It's one thing to not get sleep from having four a.m. flights and running and doing this all the time. It was just high-energy as to what you were going to do when I was having to wake up and get on flights and all of that, you knew that you were going to do a show and it was high-energy and all that so it kept you going, but you're not having a concert when you are having a child. So sleep, has been a big thing. And not getting enough sleep definitely takes a toll on the human body. It's difficult in motherhood, but it's all a blessing."




