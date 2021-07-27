Ingrid Andress Plots ‘Feeling Things’ Tour

The tour will include stateside shows, as well as stops in France, Germany, Ireland, Norway and more

Ingrid Andress, who earned three Grammy nominations on the strength of her debut album Lady Like and breakthrough single “More Hearts Than Mine,” has announced a string of upcoming concert dates for late 2021 and early 2022 in the United States and in Europe.

Andress’ Feeling Things tour will launch in Boston on Sept. 27 and will include stops in Los Angeles and New York City, among other U.S. cities, before she heads overseas to Europe for shows early next year, including stops in France, Germany, Ireland, the UK, Norway and more.

Via social media, Andress stated, “’I can’t wait to see all your faces’ would be an understatement. IM DYING TO SEE ALL YOUR FACES WOWOWOWOW ITS HAPPENING LETS FEEL THINGS AND SING SONGS TOGETHER PPL”

Additionally, Andress is slated to resume opening shows for Dan+Shay’s The (Arena) tour, and is set to perform at Stagecoach next year.

Following the release of her Top 5 radio hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” Andress also earned a trio of Grammy nods for her work, including nominations in the all-genre Best New Artist category, as well as nods for Best Country Album (Lady Like) and Best Country Song (“More Hearts Than Mine”).