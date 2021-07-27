CMT Rewind: Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” Takes a Progressive Country Road to Number One

</noscript> </div>

Ten summers ago, country and hip-hop were strange musical bedfellows whose couplings were few and far between. However, for Jason Aldean — a country star five years past becoming a fixture on the top of Billboard’s singles and album charts in the genre — having two top-five Billboard album chart releases, including the singles “She’s Country” and “Big Green Tractor” wasn’t enough. Thus, he decided to take a bit of a rapped-cadence detour for his 2010-released album My Kinda Party. According to The Boot, Aldean’s publicist noted the performer “listened to a little Snoop Dogg in his time,” to inspire his most unlikely multi-platinum selling number-one single, 2011’s “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Regarding the song, Aldean also noted to The Boot that he did not consider “Dirt Road Anthem” a rap song. He continued, “…if I was to do anything like that, it’s not going to be like Kanye West-style or anything.” Moreover, the song already had quite the Music City lineage. Country rapper Colt Ford recorded the song as a duet with vocalist Brantley Gilbert for his 2008 album Ride Through the Country, and Gilbert repaid the favor by revisiting the song for his 2010 album Halfway to Heaven with Ford on guest vocals. What may have influenced the then breakout star to create his own take on the song was something that many male country stars of parenting age can certainly appreciate:

“I listen to everything. If you pull out my iPod and put it on random play, you’ll hear everyone from Johnny Rodriguez to John Mellencamp to Eminem to Kanye West, maybe some Def Leppard. I love ’80s rock, ’90s rock, country — John Anderson, Alabama, Hank [Williams] Jr. were all the people I grew up on. Now I have kids. They get in the car and if they hear a Black Eyed Peas song, they scream if you turn it off! So, I’m being introduced to new music through them.”