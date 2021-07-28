Reba McEntire Acknowledges Virally Popular “I’m A Survivor” TikTok Challenge

Reba McEntire’s self-titled TV sitcom only ran from 2001-2007. However, its theme song, “I’m A Survivor,” has remained timelessly popular. Of late, via TikTok, the song has spawned a challenge surrounding the song’s hook, “A single mom who works two jobs/who loves her kids and never stops/with gentle hands and heart of a fighter/I’m a survivor.”

McEntire herself took to the app recently and tried her hand at the “I’m a Survivor” challenge. “When it’s time to feed your donkeys and they’re not the least bit impressed #ImASurvivor #Donkeys #FarmLife #Reba #CountryGirl,” she notes on the clip of the “Fancy” vocalist working on her farm bringing pails of food to her two donkeys. As the video concludes, the country icon turns to the camera and lip-syncs the words, “I’m a survivor.”

So far, the superstar’s take on her own challenge has been liked over three million times. Alongside McEntire’s take, over 40,000 other ​TikTok users started showing the hilarious things that make them a “survivor,” including chores like laundry and taking out the trash, unloading the groceries, and more.

If wanting to catch McEntire when she’s not performing menial tasks on the farm or sparking viral interest on the internet, you’ll have to wait until 2022 to see her live shows. However, she has 19 dates currently scheduled between January-March 2022. Tickets for those concerts are available now by clicking here.