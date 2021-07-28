WATCH: Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam Collaborate at CMA Summer Jam

</noscript> </div>

Nashville’s CMA Fest might have been canceled this year, but the festival’s essence was clearly displayed last night (July 27) during the first evening of the abbreviated, two-day event CMA Summer Jam, held at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. The event features a star-packed lineup including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen and more. The first evening featured performances from Bryan, Shelton, Stefani, Underwood, Guyton and more.

Underwood closed out the event’s inaugural evening with a set that included hits such as “Blown Away,” “Before He Cheats,” and “Two Black Cadillacs.” She also had a bit of fun with the audience, noting that she had been watching Blake Shelton’s and Luke Bryan’s performances from backstage.

“But I think everybody knew that closing this thing down was a woman’s work,” Underwood quipped.

Underwood also welcomed a special guest, Dwight Yoakam, for a few collaborations, including “Guitars, Cadillacs,” and Yoakam’s 1993 hit “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”

Good news for country music lovers who weren’t able to snag tickets to CMA Summer Jam–the event is being taped for a television special set to air in September on ABC.