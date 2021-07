One week after its release, Jason Aldean’s duet with Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You” is emerging as a country radio favorite. In the lyric video for Aldean’s lead single from his forthcoming 10th studio album, some behind-the-scenes footage emerges from the recording process of the could-be classic.

Aldean’s bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy wrote the new ballad alongside John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan. Underwood — who liked the song immediately — was available to record and partnered rather quickly with the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer. Aldean has offered few other details about his new project, which will be his first since 9 released in 2019.

“I’m usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs — not that this is sappy. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. To me that’s a kind of love song,” Aldean told iHeart Country about “If I Didn’t Love You” during a recent interview. Aldean then cited legendary pairings as Dolly Parton with Kenny Rogers, George Jones with Tammy Wynette, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as inspiration for his desire to perform with Underwood. “When you get it right, it’s really cool,” Aldean noted.

Alongside making an impact at country radio, Aldean will be back on the road as of Aug. 5, when his Back in the Saddle Tour begins in Virginia Beach, Virginia, featuring HARDY and Lainey Wilson. Tickets for these dates are available by clicking here.