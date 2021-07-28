LISTEN: ‘Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton’ To Be Released July 30

</noscript> </div>

On July 30, Silver Lake, California-based CMH Label Group’s Rockabye Baby label will release Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton. Via a press release, the album includes instrumental versions of the country icon’s classics including “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and more. The project aims to “introduce little ones to the world of Dolly: equality, kindness for all, hard work, big dreams, and glorious hair.”

Parton’s music is just the latest to get the lullaby treatment; the company has issued similar releases for music made popular by Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, Metallica, Taylor Swift, and Nirvana.

As well, to Southern Living Magazine, Rockabye Baby’s founder Lisa Roth noted, “Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton is long overdue. Everyone at Rockabye Baby is a huge fan, not just of her music, but of the person herself. After the year we’ve had, it seems like the perfect time to release lullaby renditions of an extraordinary artist who is joy personified.”

If wishing to pre-order a digital download delivery of Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton — featuring the track listing below — click here.

1. 9 to 5

2. Here You Come Again

3. Jolene

4. Little Sparrow

5. Hard Candy Christmas

6. Dumb Blonde

7. The Bridge

8. My Tennessee Mountain Home

9. Two Doors Down

10. The Grass is Blue

11. Coat of Many Colors

12. Islands in the Stream

13. I Will Always Love You