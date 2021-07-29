Dierks Bentley Returns With Breland and HARDY Collaboration “Beers On Me”

</noscript> </div>

Dierks Bentley pairs with a HARDY and Breland — two country music performers always busy in Music City writing rooms — for his latest, heartwarming single, “Beers On Me.” As noted in a press release, “Beers On Me” was started on a writers’ retreat in Telluride over quarantine and finished back in Nashville with both Breland and HARDY contributing as writers.

Regarding the song, Bentley says, “HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, ’I wish I could buy all my fans a beer.’ After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems but we’re going to forget about them for a little while…the beers are on me. I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse. It was truly an organic collaboration and I couldn’t be more proud to have him and HARDY on this song with me.”

“Beers On Me” is the follow-up to “Gone,” his recent 20th career number-one single. The title also doubles as the name of Bentley’s upcoming Beers On Me tour that will offer — as noted via press release — “a night of great music, real fan connection and a lot of fun” with Bentley and his special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Those dates kick off on Aug. 13 at Salt Lake City, Utah’s USANA Amphitheatre. Tickets are available for those dates by clicking here.