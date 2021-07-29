Martina McBride: 10 Essential Songs

CMT looks back on several of McBride's hits, including "Independence Day," "Blessed," and more

Martina McBride’s stunning vocal strength and range have made her one of country music’s most formidable vocalists, one capable of nailing a power ballad, but equally effective with a light-hearted, uptempo piece.

Today, McBride celebrates her 55th birthday, and in celebration, CMT looks back at 10 of McBride’s most impactful songs.

Additionally, McBride will celebrate nearly three decades since she released her debut single “The Time Has Come” in 1992 and will commemorate her string of hit songs with the release of Greatest Hits: The RCA Years Double LP, which will release Aug. 20. McBride’s career is also currently the focus of a new exhibit, aptly titled “Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice,” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

“Independence Day”

This song from 1994 only cracked the Top 15 on the country radio charts after its release, but the song has gone on to become a country music standard, and judging by the reactions from fans during McBride’s concerts, one would one think it was a multi-week chart-topper. The song’s tale of a girl enduring her parents’ abusive marriage–and the tragic tale that ultimately unfolds–remains a classic in McBride’s catalog.

