WATCH: Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne Cover “Midnight Rider”

Last night (July 28), during the second and final night of CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett held court, along with additional star-studded performances from Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

In one highlight from the evening, Lambert welcomed Bentley and Brothers Osborne to perform one song each during the show. They then thrilled the crowd by teaming up with Lambert for a rendition of The Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider.” The song was originally released by The Allman Brothers Band in 1971 (the B-side was “Whipping Post”), but it later became a hit for Joe Cocker. Gregg Allman later released another version of the song for his solo album Laid Back. Willie Nelson would release a version of the song in 1980 and it would hit the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart (Nelson would later issue a version of the song with Toby Keith in 2004).

For her solo set at CMA Summer Jam, Lambert largely veered away from more introspective material, in favor of party-ready tunes including “Gunpowder & Lead.” This isn’t the first time Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Bentley have collaborated in various configurations. In 2018, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley had a chart-topping hit with “Burning Man,” while Lambert was a guest on Bentley’s Up on the Ridge album, joining Bentley and Jamey Johnson for the 2010 track “Bad Angel.”