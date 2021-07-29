WATCH: Parker McCollum Shares a Music-Filled Evening With Randy Travis

Parker McCollum is gearing up for the release of his album Gold Chain Cowboy

Parker McCollum is gearing up for the release of his album Gold Chain Cowboy, and in the meantime, he spent some quality time recently with one of country music’s legendary artists, Randy Travis.

McCollum posted a video to Instagram of himself with Travis at the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer’s home, as the two enjoyed an evening filled with music, including McCollum performing a cover of George Strait’s 1997 “Carrying Your Love With Me.”

“Just sittin’ around playin’ country song with my new friend Mr. Randy Travis. A night I will remember for the rest of my life,” McCollum captioned the video clip on Instagram. Travis and McCollum also enjoyed dinner, as well as wine from McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” brand of wine.

“Come back over soon!” Travis commented on McCollum’s Instagram post. Travis also shared snapshots from the evening, including one of a guitar signed by McCollum.

“Thank you so much to my new friend Parker McCollum and his family for coming over last night and sharing his amazing voice and dinner with my family and I,” Travis said via his own Instagram post. “We can’t wait to see you again. Glad to say I have a guitar signed by you and your brother hanging in my living room now!”

McCollum responded, saying, “I have officially peaked! Thank you guys for having us! What a special evening that I will never forget!”