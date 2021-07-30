Music CMT Weekly Roundup: Songs From Yola, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Dolly Parton and More Tunes honoring self-expression and love highlight CMT's favorites of the week by Marcus K. Dowling 22m ago CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features songs from living legends, could-be legends, and current country stars. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Yola – Dancing Away In Tears Soulful, British-born folk-country vocalist Yola dives deeper than ever into the retro vibes for yet another track from her now released album Stand For Myself. Somewhere in the realm of Curtis Mayfield by way of Lynn Anderson is this discofied country song. Yola’s latest album accomplishes the goal of taking the timeless inspirations of country, folk, soul, and Americana, blending them and allowing them to emerge and occupy space for the first time — in a manner like this — in nearly half a century. It’s both bold and good. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Lauren Alaina – It Was Me If you’re looking for a side of heartbreak with your plaintive traditional country ballads, look no further than Lauren Alaina’s latest, “It Was Me.” Alaina, as per usual, dropped hints of a major announcement via pun-filled social media posts this past week. They led to the news that her next album, Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World, is coming on Sept. 3. Regarding the album, Alaina noted via a press release, “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever. It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me. The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name Brassy, emotive, and inspirational ballads are now the calling card of Texan Mickey Guyton, whose latest, “Remember Her Name,” is the title single from her debut LP due on Sept. 24. Via a press release, the “Black Like Me” vocalist notes, “‘Remember Her Name’ is a song for anyone who has ever felt less than, forgotten or up against impossible obstacles,” shares Guyton. “I hope this song is a reminder of the importance of self-worth and the power of persistence and perseverance.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dolly Parton – Sent From Above Danceable countrified pop with a Christian edge is the lane chosen by Dolly Parton for “Sent From Above,” her single that not only honors her newly-launched Scent From Above perfume line but also marks yet another highlight — including her smash hit Jeni’s Ice Cream flavor launch, among many moments — so far in 2021. Via her website, Parton’s new fragrance has notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, and patchouli. In regards to why she named the fragrance, she says, “I call my Dolly perfume ’Scent from Above’ because it is excellently heavenly. I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Frank Ray – Country’d Look Good On You “Easygoing contemporary Country with pop-soul hooks and a dash of Southwestern spice” are how Rolling Stone characterizes the style of Texas/New Mexico border-born Frank Ray, whose latest, “Country’d Look Good On You,” sounds exactly as advertised in its press release, like, “classic country vocals” that “[delve] into a suave chorus that is rounded out at the end with some ‘90s pop high notes.” If ever wondering what Boyz II Men could sound like in the country context, look no further. Marcus K. Dowling CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2021 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsFull EpisodesShows A-ZTV ScheduleCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Hot 20 CountdownDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamNashville SquaresParty Down SouthRacing WivesSteve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeMusicCMT Next Women of CountryCMT Artists of the YearCMT Music AwardsCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownLet Freedom Sing!Skyville LiveMusic VideosMusic News & PlaylistsNewsRadioWatch Live TVParamount+