CMT Weekly Roundup: Songs From Yola, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Dolly Parton and More

Dolly Parton – Sent From Above

Danceable countrified pop with a Christian edge is the lane chosen by Dolly Parton for “Sent From Above,” her single that not only honors her newly-launched Scent From Above perfume line but also marks yet another highlight — including her smash hit Jeni’s Ice Cream flavor launch, among many moments — so far in 2021. Via her website, Parton’s new fragrance has notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, and patchouli. In regards to why she named the fragrance, she says, “I call my Dolly perfume ’Scent from Above’ because it is excellently heavenly. I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it.”

</noscript> </div> Frank Ray – Country’d Look Good On You “Easygoing contemporary Country with pop-soul hooks and a dash of Southwestern spice” are how Rolling Stone characterizes the style of Texas/New Mexico border-born Frank Ray, whose latest, “Country’d Look Good On You,” sounds exactly as advertised in its press release, like, “classic country vocals” that “[delve] into a suave chorus that is rounded out at the end with some ‘90s pop high notes.” If ever wondering what Boyz II Men could sound like in the country context, look no further. Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



