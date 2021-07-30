Lauren Alaina Announces New Album Coming in September

Lauren Alaina will release her third full-length studio album, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World, on Sept. 3. The new 12-song collection follows her previous EPs Getting Good and Getting Over Him.

Alaina offered fans a glimpse into the new project via the album’s lead-off song “It Was Me.” Alaina co-wrote 14 of the album’s 15 tracks, including her current radio single “Getting Over Him,” featuring Jon Pardi.

Of the album, Alaina says, “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever. It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me. The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past. Taking the Road Less Traveled and ending up Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World.”

In addition to collaborations with Pardi and Lukas Graham (“What Do You Think Of?”), the album includes a duet with Trisha Yearwood on a remixed version of Alaina’s Gold-certified “Getting Good.” Sitting Pretty On Top of the World was produced by Paul DiGiovanni, with exception of her song “Getting Good,” which was produced by David Garcia.

See below for the track listing for the new album:

It Was Me (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey)

If The World Was A Small Town (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

Getting Good (featuring Trisha Yearwood) (Emily Weisband)

Same Story, Different Saturday Night (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

On Top Of The World (Lauren Alaina, Jordan Reynolds, Sasha Sloan)

Run (Lauren Alaina, Ben Johnson, Kennedi Lykken)

What Do You Think of? (duet w Lukas Graham) (Lauren Alaina, Jens Carlsson, Asia Whiteacre)

I’m Not Sad Anymore (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

Getting Over Him (duet w Jon Pardi) (Lauren Alaina, Paul DiGiovanni, Emily Weisband)

Good Ole Boy (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

When The Party’s Over (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Corey Crowder)

You Ain’t A Cowboy (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Parker Welling)

Goodbye Street (Lauren Alaina, Jacob Durrett, Ernest K. Smith)

Written In The Bar (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

Change My Mind (Lauren Alaina, Cameron Bedell, Seth Ennis)