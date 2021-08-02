Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley Release Video for Their Duet “Freedom Was A Highway”

</noscript> </div>

With Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley’s February 2021-released single “Freedom Was A Highway” reaching country radio’s Top 20, the song–which is featured on both Allen’s 2020 EP Bettie James as well as the project’s 2021-released Gold Edition–now has a video.

Allen’s duet with Paisley follows the 2020 single “This Is Us” (with Noah Cyrus) and a pair of number one hits, “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” Currently, he’s on the road as a special guest on tour with Paisley through Oct. 9, at which time he will then join Nelly on select dates this fall. Alongside the current success of “Freedom Was a Highway,” Allen has announced he will be the Executive Producer of an episode of Netflix’s Titletown High, while Paisley has released the Nashville homage-as-single, “City of Music.”

In the video for “Freedom Was A Highway” (which Allen directed), Allen is in a small town on the backroads, in a classic car. The video blends special effects with storytelling, plus a full concert scene. As for Paisley, he shows up on a vintage truck with a guitar in what appears to be a dreamlike state.

In a February press release regarding the single, Delaware native Allen noted, “When I was writing this song with my co-writers, I imagined myself driving down my favorite roads in Delaware. This song takes me back to simpler moments such as an innocent, childhood crush on the next-door neighbor or feeling freedom in the wind as you drive with the windows down. I’ve loved this song from the creation.”

He continued, “I’m a huge admirer of Brad Paisley. I love what he brings to music and I had to have him bring that same magic to this song. I’m humbled to have him join me on this song – he brought the freedom to the highway.”