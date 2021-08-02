WATCH: Kane Brown Sings “What Ifs” With 6-Year-Old Fan During North Dakota Tour Stop

On July 31, Kane Brown performed his chart-topping 2017 Lauren Alaina collaboration “What Ifs,” with a six-year-old fan named Taya at the North Dakota State Fair. A clip of the moment was shared by Taya’s mom Cherisse on Instagram and featured the star and fan on the stage’s catwalk. Entertainingly, Brown then warns Taya, “you ready? [Because] there’s a long intro before the song starts, where we usually get pretty hype.”

Brown’s tour antics at the North Dakota State Fair are a warmup for the impressive undertaking of playing all 29 National Basketball Association home arenas (with six other dates added, for a total of 35 gigs) during his 2021-2022 Blessed and Free Tour. That tour kicks off Oct. 1, 2021 at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center and ends Feb. 4, 2022, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for those events are available by clicking here.

In regards to his forthcoming concert dates, Brown recently noted to Miami’s CBS 4 that, “I haven’t really looked at anything or taken in any of my accomplishments. Even in the year off, I haven’t sat back and taken it all in. I’m just trying to work hard and keep growing. [Being back on the road] feels amazing. It’s been over a year since [I’ve] been on tour…just been trying to figure out things to do and I was writing songs. When we were putting out our tour schedule, we…were nervous if it was gonna happen, nobody knew, so we’re just happy to be out there with the fans.”