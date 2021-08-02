Brett Young and Wife Taylor Welcome Second Child

Brett Young and his wife Taylor are now parents of two sweet girls!

The “Not Yet” vocalist announced that the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Rowan Marie Young, on Wednesday, July 21. Rowan joins older sister Presley Elizabeth, who was born in 2019.

“I thought my heart was maxed out,” Young said in announcing the news on social media. “I usually don’t like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends. FYI…the women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive. Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it. I love you. Welcome to the ‘Youngs’ -Daddy”

In addition to welcoming his second daughter, Young is also gearing up to release his children’s book, Love You, Little Lady, on Aug. 24. The book, inspired by the lyrics to his chart-topper “Lady,” serve as a love letter to his daughter Presley, including recollections of seeing his daughter take her first steps, and getting to hold her for the first time.

Young also recently released the music project Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which includes the single “Not Yet,” a followup to Young’s seven consecutive No. 1 hits.