Garth Brooks Hints At Possible Forthcoming “Dive Bar” Tour

Though his eagerly-anticipated appearance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium was postponed due to Saturday, July 31’s inclement weather, that didn’t stop Garth Brooks from reflecting on his impressive run of stadium dates, as well as what else could be in the offing for the “Friends In Low Places” vocalist.

In a weekend press conference, Brooks stated, “When people go, ‘Do the numbers matter?’ No, they don’t. it’s the connection that you make. But I’m going to be honest with you. 70,000 singing ’The River’ is cooler than 13,000 singing ’The River.'” However, regarding his next steps, he may be erring in a direction that differs somewhat from that statement. “I think the dive bar tour would be perfect. For me, I’d do it just for the fun of it,” Brooks offered. Since releasing “Dive Bar” in 2019 with Blake Shelton, he’s played a few intimate venue gigs inspired by the song. He also carries the same enthusiasm for those events as he does for playing for well over a half-million total fans spaced over a series of massive events planned for 2021. He continued, “If there was some way for somebody to make money, like the dive bar or record label or something, it would be great.”

Insofar as "Dive Bar" is concerned, the 2019 single appears on Brooks' album FUN, and at the time of its release, the Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy penned song was described by The Tennessean as "a romping beer-soaked, blue-collar anthem that hearkens to 'Friends in Low Places' and showcases both singers as the life of the party."




