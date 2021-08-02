WATCH: Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt Team Up for Some “Wishful Drinking”

</noscript> </div>

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt are hellbent on retracing the ups and downs of a fizzled relationship in the new song and video, “Wishful Drinking.” The video featuring Hunt and Andress was filmed at the Nashville bar Flamingo Cocktail Club, and is decked out in glitzy ’70s vibes.

“I’ve never done anything like ‘Wishful Drinking’ before,” Andress said via a press release. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and have been such a fan of his for a long time. I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration. The song was co-written by my friend JP Saxe, and it became this amazing sad bop, which we all know I love.”

“I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter,” Hunt added. “I met her not long ago at a Nashville Sports League kickball game and I really enjoyed getting to know her a little bit. When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her, I was all in.”

Andress will soon embark on The Feeling Things Tour, with several stops in the United States and in Europe. She will also reunite with Dan+Shay for their The (Arena) Tour and make her Stagecoach debut in 2022.

In 2020, Andress released her debut project Lady Like and earned a No. 1 hit with “More Hearts Than Mine.” The album and song led to Andress earning three Grammy nominations, including nods for Best Country Album, Best New Artist and Best Country Song. Last year, Hunt released the single “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s,” and earlier this year issued a collaboration with Sasha Sloan on “When Was It Over?”