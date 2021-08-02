WATCH: Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter Gives Him Health Advice in Funny New Video

In the midst of some hard-earned post-celebratory relaxation as his collaborations with Florida Georgia Line partner Brian Kelley with both Nelly and Chase Rice for “Lil Bit” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen” respectively, Tyler Hubbard received some “medical attention” from a “doctor” that proved quite hilarious.

“I think you didn’t get enough rest,” says Hubbard’s daughter Olivia, aka the three-year-old “Dr. Liv.” She continues, “You have to get rest. That’s why you feel sick, you didn’t get enough rest.” Dr. Liv follows up as her father appears to have over-indulged in his celebrating. Upon asking him why he feels better, Hubbard replies that napping — plus a cheeseburger and fries from Shake Shack — helped him immensely. “Just make sure you take a lot of sleep in the morning and a lot of sleep when it’s nap time (and) bedtime,” Hubbard’s daughter responded.

Off-camera, Olivia’s mother and Tyler’s wife Hayley Hubbard adds that the “doctor” gave Tyler some “really good advice,” and asks what her husband should do if alcohol makes him sick again. “Dr. Liv” replies that he shouldn’t have alcohol and should have lots of rest. “Thank you,” says the Florida Georgia Line member. “That’s good advice.”

</noscript> </div> Currently, Chase Rice’s “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen” collaboration with Florida Georgia Line is the number-one single on Mediabase’s country radio singles chart, assuming the position from Cole Swindell’s latest, “Single Saturday Night.” Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



