Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Set Final ‘Together in Vegas’ Shows

Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire have previously collaborated on singles including "If You See Him, If You See Her"

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn will bring their long-running Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas run to a close later this year, with a set of shows spanning from Dec. 1-15, 2021 at Las Vegas venue The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The final Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas show dates include Dec. 1, 3, 4, 7, 8 10, 11, 14 and 15. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday (Aug. 6) at 10 a.m. PT.

Since opening in 2015, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas has become a Las Vegas mainstay and one of its most popular events. The show also reunited Brooks & Dunn members Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks, who had announced the duo was retiring back in 2009. Since the launch of their popular Las Vegas residency, several other country artists have followed, including Florida Georgia Line’s 2018/2019 residency, and recent Vegas residency announcements from Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn previously toured together in 1997, and had a hit collaboration in 1998 with “If You See Him, If You See Her,” and followed in 2008 with the collaboration “Cowgirls Don’t Cry.”