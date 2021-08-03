Music

Carly Pearce Announces New Album, ’29: Written In Stone’

The album includes "Dear Miss Loretta," featuring Patty Loveless
On Sept. 17 via Big Machine Records, Carly Pearce’s third studio album, 29: Written In Stone — an extension of her successful 29 EP — produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, will be released. The expanded 15-song collection will include the extended play’s original seven tracks, plus eight new cuts, including the Grand Ole Opry-debuted “Dear Miss Loretta,” which now features country singer Patty Loveless.

