Carly Pearce Announces New Album, ’29: Written In Stone’

In regards to her tribute to Country Music Hall Of Famer Loretta Lynn, the “Next Girl” vocalist noted via a press release, “To hear Patty Loveless sing your words, there’s no way to describe that sensation. Her voice is Appalachia, those mountains and hollers are country music. To think, a year ago, I was asking myself, ‘What would Patty Loveless do?’ thinking about all her songs, how smart and sassy she always was…and now she’s on one of mine.”

As well, Pearce was recently inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry Nashville, Tennessee.

The rising star’s album is available for preorder now by clicking here. The album’s track list is available below.

1. “Diamondback” | Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Tofer Brown, Shane McAnally

2. “What He Didn’t Do” | Carly Pearce, Ashley Gorley, Emily Shackelton

3. “Easy Going” | Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Josh Osborne

4. “Dear Miss Loretta” (featuring Patty Loveless) | Carly Pearce, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally

5. “Next Girl” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

6. “Should’ve Known Better” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

7. “29” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

8. “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (featuring Ashley McBryde) | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

9. “Your Drinkin’, My Problem” | Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Sasha Sloan, Ben West

10. “Liability” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

11. “Messy” | Carly Pearce, Sarah Buxton, Jimmy Robbins

12. “Show Me Around” | Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton, Ben West

13. “Day One” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey

14. “All The Whiskey In The World” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

15. “Mean It This Time” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton