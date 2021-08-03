LeAnn Rimes Discusses Overcoming “Pretty Heavy” Pandemic Depression

In a recent PEOPLE interview, country hitmaker LeAnn Rimes revealed that she was “so triggered” by making her return to live performances after quarantine. “I don’t think I’ve ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a solid period of time,” says the “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” vocalist.

“I recognized when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I’m like, this is not the normal experience that I’m supposed to be having,” she added while hosting the current edition of her Wholly Human podcast. “And I’ve been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life.” However, she also noted that she was able to overcome her initial stress, too. “I’m like, oh my God, the experience that I’m having right now is so intense. And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it’s like riding a bike, it didn’t feel like there were 16 months in between.”

For Rimes, 2021 is a momentous year as it marks the 25th anniversary of Blue, her debut album. To Apple Radio’s Kelleigh Bannen, the “How Do I Live” singer noted about her momentous release, “I don’t ever really listen to my own music. When I was forced to listen to it by sitting there in the car, I really could appreciate how classic of a record that is. It brought kind of the roots of country music into a genre in the ’90s that was very, very different. That was a very different sound for the time. When I think of country music for myself, there are so many classic songs that an artist and that kind of vibe of the genre that really plays to my heart and so that spoke very, very much to who I was as a country music lover.”