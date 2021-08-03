WATCH: Miranda Lambert Releases Video For “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)”

</noscript> </div>

Miranda Lambert brings summer-ready, pool party vibes in the newly-released video clip, for the remix of her fan-favorite track “Tequila Does.” The new track is courtesy of Lambert and Nashville-based producer and DJ Telemitry.

The original version of “Tequila Does,” written by Lambert along with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, appears on Lambert’s 2019 Wildcard album, while a stripped down, acoustic rendition appears on her 2021-released The Marfa Tapes project.

The video for the remixed version of “Tequila Does” finds Lambert in full-on summer mode, enjoying an amped-up pool party with friends, her husband Brendan McLoughlin–and Lambert’s trusty 1952 airstream, Wanda the Wanderer. Telemitry also makes an appearance in the video, DJing the fantastic party. The clip’s sunny, boozy vibe is made complete with dancing, a piñata, and of course, plenty of tequila.