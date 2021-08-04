Carly Pearce Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

“Singles will come and go, awards will come and go. The arenas will be full, and then maybe they won’t be. But this is something that nobody can ever take away from you,” said an emotional Carly Pearce upon her Aug. 3 induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Famously, Pearce was recently invited by Dolly Parton to receive country music’s most vaunted performing honor. On August 3, Pearce’s induction was presided over by two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Trisha Yearwood, who, thirty years to the day, saw “She’s in Love with the Boy,” her debut single, reach the top of the Billboard country charts.

Pearce was introduced by her mentor, Opry legend Jeannie Seely. She followed by performing her 2019 hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” followed by Yearwood joining her onstage to play a duet version of Yearwood’s 1997-released Grammy and Oscar-nominated “How Do I Live.” Pearce also played a track she debuted during her previous Opry appearance, “Dear Miss Loretta.” Plus, Yearwood, Seely, and Pearce harmonized on 1955’s “Making Believe,” a tribute to country music icon Kitty Wells.

Noteworthy as well was the online-purchased pink and white ruffled gown Pearce wore for the event. In a moment of true maternal pride, the “Next Girl” vocalist’s mother did something truly heartwarming:

“Y’all, my mom actually got a Barbie made with a dress that looks like this, and an Opry mic,” Pearce told reporters in a press conference. “Like literally a Barbie that looks like this is at my house right now. It’s pretty awesome.”