CMT Rewind: Randy Travis’ “Diggin’ Up Bones'” Showcases Classic Country’s Timeless Perseverance

When “Diggin’ Up Bones” was written in 1983, the song’s co-writers Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey, and Al Gore had a combined 50 years of experience. Gore’s roots dated back to being a production engineer and session musician at iconic Texas honky-tonk label Starday Records — responsible for the stardom of early 60s performers like Red Sovine, plus releasing debut records for the likes of George Jones, Willie Nelson, and more. Nat Stuckey was a country music veteran in all facets of the industry as a Texas native who had success as a Louisiana-based radio announcer, songwriter with Buck Owens, and 15 years of Top 40 Hot Country Charts singles through 1980. Overstreet was the youngest in the group; the then 27-year old was an aspiring singer-songwriter who had just signed major-label recording and publishing contracts with RCA Nashville.

According to an interview with Al Gore, “Diggin’ Up Bones” was a song that initially was just a title that “[wasn’t connected] to any specific meaning, but that once the trio decided a concept upon, “the lyrics fell into place fairly easily.” The ballad chronicles the story of a man yearning for his ex-wife, whose items he kept and pulled out of storage. Kyle Lehning, the song’s producer, has often joked regarding the song’s lyrics, “How can you not record a song that’s figured out how to use the word ‘exhuming’? You gotta cut that!”

Initially, the song was written for Overstreet, but he relinquished it when Warner Bros. — upon noting Travis’ rising acclaim — commissioned the creation of the album that became the Carolina crooner’s June 1986-released solo debut Storms of Life, which — on the back of the success of singles including “Diggin’ Up Bones,” plus Keith Whitley cover “On the Other Hand,” “1982,” and “No Place Like Home” — achieved triple-platinum certification.

"Diggin' Up Bones" achieved the number one position on Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart three months after its release, on Nov. 8, 1986. The song's traditional rooting established a standard for Travis' career that songs including his 1987 follow-up — and gold-selling crossover classic — "Forever and Ever, Amen," would cement. Travis' appeal laying in stripping back country's ersatz pop production to find the power that a rich voice can use to propel the impact of three chords ultimately required veteran tunesmiths employing a timeless way with words to ensure the development of Randy Travis' forever appeal.




