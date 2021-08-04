CMT Rewind: Randy Travis’ “Diggin’ Up Bones'” Showcases Classic Country’s Timeless Perseverance

Thirty-five years ago, Randy Travis was five years past moving to a country music community in Nashville that was deep in the throes of its love affair with pop music’s cosmopolitan appeal. Dusty, rhinestone-desiring cowboys were long past being compromised by the allure of the star-spangled rodeo. Instead, worldwide TV stardom, MTV glamour, and extraordinary revenue defined the genre. However, a roughhousing juvenile delinquent from a small North Carolina town with a sound called “too country” by record executives looking for the “next big thing” stayed the course and proved that everything old is ultimately timeless via singles like 1986’s “Diggin’ Up Bones.”