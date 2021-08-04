Cody Johnson on His Upcoming Documentary: “It’s About Inspiring People”

On Aug. 10, Cody Johnson fans will get a deeper look than ever at the highs and lows that ultimately led to his current status as a country music hitmaker (with singles including “On My Way To You”), with the theatrical release of the documentary Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story.
Initially, Johnson had his sights set on a career as a professional bull rider, until he realized that his talents were ultimately geared more toward music than bull riding. He delves into the struggle and heartache that went into making that decision to walk away from the sport in his song “Dear Rodeo,” which later was revamped into a collaboration with Reba McEntire.