Cody Johnson on His Upcoming Documentary: “It’s About Inspiring People”

</noscript> </div>

“I was going to ride bulls, I wanted to be a professional rodeo cowboy and that didn’t work out,” Johnson told Audacy’s Rob + Holly. “The failure that I felt…for a little while, defined me.”

He hopes others will be able to relate to his own story of making a career pivot to find success. “When we started looking at other people’s lives and [how the ‘Dear Rodeo’ story] applied to them–having the opportunity to crawl under the sheets and cry about life, or stand up and kind of take a new beginning, take a new perspective–there’s a lot of good stories that I feel are going to inspire people.

“The movie is not about me…I think it’s about being reborn, it’s about having a rebirth and inspiring people,” he added. “After a year like 2020, I feel like people need to remember that we, as Americans, don’t have to let failure define us. We can always stand back up and beat our chests a little bit. We’re going to be OK.”

In addition to the documentary, Johnson is also set to release a double album later this year, including an 18-song tracklist.

“It just kind of happened, I had too many good songs,” Johnson said of the extended project. “I feel like all of my music should have some kind of rhythm or groove so you can dance to it.”