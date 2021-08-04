Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star alongside actor Sam Elliott in the Paramount+ original series 1883. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the prequel to the Emmy-nominated series Yellowstone.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they head west into untamed territory, hoping to escape poverty for a better life in Montana. Elliott will portray cowboy Shea Brennan, who is tasked with leading the group from Texas to Montana. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Additional cast members will be announced coming weeks.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” said Elliott. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“This is truly a dream job,” said McGraw. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Hill. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

In addition to building successful music careers, both McGraw and Hill have previously starred in films, including McGraw’s work in The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights and Country Strong, as well as Hill’s roles in movies including 2004’s The Stepford Wives and her latest role in the 2017 indie feature Dixieland.