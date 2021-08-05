MGM Resorts Donates Land for Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Memorial

"Having a permanent memorial commemorating the victims and heroes...is vital to our community’s continued healing," MGM Resorts said

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that MGM Resorts International has donated two acres of private land to be used to create a “1 October” permanent memorial to honor both victims and survivors of the mass shooting that took place at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival in 2017.

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire on the crowd of Route 91 Harvest music festival attendees who had gathered for the festival across the street from his suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Ultimately, 60 people died due to the mass shooting, with hundreds more injured.

MGM Resorts operates Mandalay Bay, and donated the northeast corner of the Las Vegas Village festival venue close to Reno Avenue and Giles Street. A sign will be located at the site to let visitors know about the planned memorial.

“Having a permanent memorial commemorating the victims and heroes of 1 October is vital to our community’s continued healing, and we are honored to donate a portion of the Village site to help bring that memorial to fruition,” MGM Resorts told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the committee as it proceeds with planning for the memorial.”

Nevada’s Clark County has opened another questionnaire seeking suggestions for the memorial’s artistic and educational features. The questionnaire, which follows a previous survey held in March, will be open on the Clark County website until Aug. 15, 2021.