Lee Brice’s Latest Track, “Farmer,” to Debut at Farm Progress Show 2021

"The song is a celebration of the...work that goes into keeping families across America fed," says the "One of Them Girls" singer

If a follower of country star Lee Brice on social media, you’re already likely well aware of the South Carolina singer’s love of farming. Thus, news about how, where, why, and the title of the vocalist’s latest single makes sense.

According to a press release, Farm Progress Show 2021 will feature a Lee Brice concert presented by Case IH and co-sponsored by Farm Progress, during which Brice will debut his new song “Farmer” to Farm Progress Show attendees, exhibitors and sponsors. Farm Progress is a 180-year-old agriculture publisher and is considered the nation’s leading resource for best practices and insights on growing crops, livestock and the family farm.

“‘Farmer’ is all about elevating the farming profession by painting a picture of the hardworking individuals and whole families — even generations of families — who dedicate so much of their time, resources, energy and lives providing for us all,” Brice said. “The song is a celebration of the tireless and often unacknowledged work that goes into keeping families across America fed.”

“Our partnership with Lee Brice personifies what we are all about at Case IH — we celebrate the hard-working producers whose perseverance is unmatched like no other,” said Scott Harris, Case IH vice president of North America. “Our work with Lee not only brings the recognition farmers deserve but also showcases the importance of the agriculture industry and its impact on every single person in North America.”

In April 2020, Brice released “One of Them Girls,” the lead single to his fifth studio album, Hey World. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in October 2020, his longest-lasting No. 1 hit to date. He also recently celebrated the double-platinum certification of “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” his collaboration with Carly Pearce. The hit song reached No. 1 on the country radio charts and was named Musical Event of the Year and Single of the Year at the 56th ACM Awards, and also earned the honor of Musical Event of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.