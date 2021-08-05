WATCH: Ronnie Dunn Sings “Neon Moon” at Bobby Bones’ Wedding

Radio and television personality Bobby Bones just celebrated a recent wedding. His new wife, Caitlin Parker, shared footage of a touching moment from the proceedings where star performer Ronnie Dunn — of Brooks & Dunn fame — sang his 1992-released Billboard Hot Country Songs chart No. 1 single, “Neon Moon.” The song, famously a story of a brokenhearted man at a bar spending “most every night beneath the light of a neon moon,” was a non-traditional, yet still sentimental, choice for the pair.

Via Instagram, Parker noted, “POV: You’ve just married the love of your life and it’s your wedding reception. Your childhood country music hero, @ronniedunn, comes on stage to sing the @brooksanddunn masterpiece, Neon Moon. You’re now dancing under an actual neon moon that’s been lowered from the ceiling. Absolute. Magic. Fun fact – Neon Moon was the first song I danced to with Bobby. Having Ronnie sing it for us on our wedding night was just indescribable.”

Regarding their unique at-home wedding, Bones and his wife noted to PEOPLE the following:

“We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, ’What if we got married here?'” Bones said. Parker added, “It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn’t even a question. It was just — if we’re getting married in Nashville, we’re getting married at the house.”