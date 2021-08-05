Tiera Signs Record Deal With The Valory Music Co.

Singer-songwriter Tiera, who was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country in 2020, has inked a record label deal with Big Machine Label Group imprint The Valory Music Co. The label roster also includes Thomas Rhett, Sheryl Crow, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Eli Young Band and Aaron Lewis, alongside Tyler Rich, Avenue Beat, Conner Smith, Heath Sanders and Abbey Cone.

Tiera issued her debut R&B and country-flavored EP earlier this year.

“When I first moved to Nashville I had this vision of what the perfect record deal would be,” Tiera said. “Above all, I wanted to be somewhere where they loved and understood the music and brand that I had built as an independent artist. I wanted to work with people that worked just as hard as I do for my music. I didn’t want to just gain a team, I wanted to gain a family. That’s exactly what I found in the Valory team. They were so enthusiastic from the moment I met them and I just couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of The Valory Music Co.!”

“When Tiera walks into a room she instantly brightens it with her charm, wit and amazing talent,” said Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta. “I was knocked out the moment I met her and cannot wait for the world to discover her. This is a very special new talent.”

Tiera has another major milestone forthcoming on Aug. 17, when she makes her debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry. In addition to music, she also hosts a daily radio show, The Tiera Show, on Apple Music Country. Tiera also recently joined forces with fellow artist Breland (whose single “My Truck” was certified Platinum earlier this year) on the track “Miles.”



