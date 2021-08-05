Thomas Rhett’s Tennessee Home Featured in ‘House Beautiful’

"It is a real and happy home...I love how much love it holds," says Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins showcased their Nashville, Tennessee home for the August/September 2021 issue of House Beautiful. The images featured in the photo spread include a children’s bedroom (complete with bunk beds), a living room featuring a stone fireplace, and dining areas. The home, designed by the couple’s friend April Tomlin, is filled with peaceful gray, green and taupe tones.

The couple’s children include daughters Willa Gray (5), Ada James (3), and Lennon Love (1). Rhett and Akins are also expecting their fourth daughter in November 2021.

Akins told House Beautiful, “There are already stains on the carpets, markers on the walls, fingernail polish spilled on the wood floors, but it is a real and happy home,” adding, “I love how much love it holds.”

The home’s design was also inspired by the couple’s grandparents. “I really wanted it to feel like our grandparents’ homes,” Akins said. “Their homes—and the memories made in them—are what inspired us to build a home for our family and friends.”

Rhett recently released the first part of his double album, Country Again, with a second part slated for later this year. The title track for Country Again: Side A is in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. His The Center Point Road Tour will launch Aug. 13 in Orange Beach, Alabama.