Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Help Raise $450K During Charity Concert

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Florida Georgia Line and friends raised over $450,000 to aid food insecurity in Nashville, via the charity concert Together: Feeding Nashville. The concert marked the inaugural show at new Franklin, Tennessee venue FirstBank Amphitheater.

Also on the bill were Lauren Alaina, Breland, Blanco Brown, Russell Dickerson, Maren Morris, Nelly, Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Lily Rose and Contemporary Christian Music star Chris Tomlin. FGL collaborated with several of the other performers during the show, including performing “It’s About Time” with Russell Dickerson, and performing “Thank you Lord” with Thomas Rhett and Chris Tomlin (the song was included on Tomlin’s 2020 project Chris Tomlin & Friends). FGL joined Rice for their country radio hit “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” while Maren Morris welcomed husband Ryan Hurd for a collaboration of their hit “Chasing After You.”

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard’s wife Hayley Hubbard launched Feeding Nashville in April 2020, alongside Taylin Lewan (who is married to Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan). The organization has delivered meals to over 70,000 people to date and aims to especially help at-risk students, recovering patients, and the unhoused community. The organization offers daily meals, nutrition education and is working to provide kids clubs for children in need.