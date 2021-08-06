Reba McEntire Reveals She’s Recovered From COVID-19

</noscript> </div>

The above quote is from country icon Reba McEntire, who — alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn — can now be added to the millions of people nationwide who have been afflicted with COVID-19. McEntire has since recovered from her illness but recently took to TikTok to advise her followers to take heed of nationally suggested precautionary measures. She also offered updates regarding her forthcoming performance schedule.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are. You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now…and it’s all over the country…so we don’t have an idea. We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December, the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December, but we don’t know if that’s going to go,” the superstar said. “We’re just gonna move forward, keep prayin’ that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe.”

On a brighter note, during the clip McEntire also gave fans a tour around her house, introduced them to her boyfriend and CSI: Miami actor Linn, then closed her announcement by performing two of her most beloved classics, “Fancy” and “I’m A Survivor.”