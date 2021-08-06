Lifestyle

Reba McEntire Reveals She’s Recovered From COVID-19

"Stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can," says the "Fancy" vocalist
by 1h ago

“Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex [Linn] and I got it and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.