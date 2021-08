CMT Weekly Roundup: Nelly, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features eagerly-anticipated new material from a group of stars defining the present and future of country music.

Nelly, Breland, and Blanco Brown – High Horse

Nelly’s forthcoming Heartland EP of “country-inspired” music is one of the genre’s more intriguing 2021 releases. Nelly has worked with Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line to blur the genre split between hip-hop and country in the past two decades. However, on funk-driven party anthem “High Horse,” he’s joined by fellow genre blenders Breland and Blanco Brown for what could be — intriguingly alongside Breland’s “Throw It Back” with Keith Urban and Brown’s “CountryTime” — country music’s most progressive-minded feel-good performances in quite some time.

Thomas Rhett – Redneck Be Like

Thomas Rhett takes a slight, surprising turn down the turnt-up country-trap lane for his just-released, summery pop heater “Redneck Be Like.” Via a press release, the top hitmaker says about his latest, “This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose.“We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly, every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”

Lainey Wilson – Two Story House

Of late, country’s most impassioned songwriter to watch could be Louisiana native Lainey Wilson. Alongside her breakout single “Things A Man Oughta Know” and reports of working as a songwriter with Miranda Lambert, she’s now also released the new single “Two Story House.” To PEOPLE, the rising star noted about her latest, “It was one of those songs that would just never go away. I pay close attention to songs that stand the test of time. I would play it at writers’ rounds and people would start crying, and it’s like the song just kept raising its hand. It’s a special one.”

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny – At The End Of A Bar

Premiering a song in front of nearly a half-million people in Nashville’s South Broadway neighborhood certainly anoints a song as a potential hit. Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny did just that with the track from Young’s just-released album Famous Friends. Upon its debut, Young noted that he and Tenpenny wrote the song during a February Nashville snowstorm that saw them braving the conditions to write the hook-driven rocker, appropriately, “at the end of a bar.” Continuing, Young added, “We wrote that song that day and ended up singing it, stacking a whole bunch of vocals. This is so much fun to sing. … It is bada*s to hear you all sing it already.”

Kären McCormick – “READY WHEN U ARE”

Congolese-American Nashville singer-songwriter Kären McCormick’s latest is “READY WHEN U ARE,” a love song about throwing being “logical” and “comfortable” out the window in pursuit of exciting romance. About the diverse inspirations of her forthcoming work, she noted in a January 2021 interview that, “My mom had me listening to Faith Hill, everything to Afro-pop, and then my dad was very old-school rock with a little bit of country. There’s all those things blended together. When I work on my next project, that’s what I’m going for. As long as it tells a story, for me, I feel like the listener can decide where they classify it.”