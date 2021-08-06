Lauren Alaina Talks Surprising Her High School Coach With Home Makeover

</noscript> </div>

In late 2010 Lauren Alaina–then a teenager brimming with dreams of a career in music–auditioned for American Idol. She made it through round after round, impressing the judges–and just as importantly, Idol viewers–with her soaring vocals and charismatic personality. She ultimately placed second in the competition, and went on to earn a label deal. Her voice, infectious charm and heartfelt songwriting would earn Alaina country radio hits including “Road Less Traveled” and “What Ifs,” alongside Kane Brown. Her talent and drive have also been evident on her EPs including 2015’s Lauren Alaina, her two 2020 releases Getting Good and Getting Over Him, and her full-length projects including Wildflower (2011), Road Less Traveled (2017) and her upcoming third full-length project, Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, slated for Sept. 3.

But during her time competing on Idol, Alaina was surrounded by the support of not only her family, but notably, one very special teacher, Susan Bradley.

“Susan Bradley is an angel on earth, literally,” Alaina tells CMT of her former cheerleading coach and tutor, whom Alaina says kept her grounded during her time competing on Idol.

“I met Susan my freshman year of high school, which for a young girl, that’s a very critical time,” Alaina tells CMT. “I wasn’t the best cheerleader. I honestly had the least experience, I think, on the whole team. She just really pushed me to be the best version of myself. Then when I went on American Idol, she actually came out there and stayed with me at one point, so my mom could come home for my brother’s graduation. Then, after American Idol, I signed my record deal at 16 years old and I was a traveling artist at 16. When I would come home, she would tutor me on top of her normal schedule, to help me graduate high school. She’s one of the reasons I have a high school diploma.”

On Friday, Aug. 6, music fans will get an inside look at one way Alaina has helped show gratitude to Bradley for her ongoing love and support, when Alaina and Bradley are featured on Secret Celebrity Renovation, as Alaina helps renovate Bradley’s Georgia home. The episode airs Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network, and will be available for streaming live and on demand via the CBS app and Paramount+.

“Most of the stuff I do on TV, it’s about me, but I love this so much because it’s about her,” Alaina tells CMT. “I’m so happy to be able to use my platform to give back to someone who heavily influenced the person I am today. So to give her a thank you for that was so cool, and that’s one of the reasons I think Secret Celebrity Renovation is such a cool show.”

Alaina chatted with CMT about surprising Bradley, and about the singer’s work during the three-week renovation and filming process.

CMT: How did this Secret Celebrity Renovation opportunity come about, and how did you decide on Susan as the person you wanted to honor?

Alaina: You know what is so crazy about picking her? They approached my management team first and when they brought the opportunity to Trisha, my manager–before Trisha ever even talked to me about if I wanted to do the show or anything–she told them, ‘I’m sure Lauren’s going to want to do this show, and I feel pretty confident she’ll pick her cheerleading coach.’ Then she called me and of course, I said I wanted to do it and I said, ‘We have to pick Susan.’ And Trisha said, ‘Well, I’m glad you said that because I already told them that would probably be who you would pick.’”