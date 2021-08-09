</noscript> </div>

Haley Mae Campbell revels in the first blush of romance in her new track, “Never Been in Love,” as her lover’s winning ways make her feel “like I’ve never been brokenhearted, crying all night long/like every single scar I’ve got is gone/like forever would still never be enough.”

This New York-born and South Carolina-raised singer-songwriter released her first album in 2015, and moved to Nashville in 2017. She’s released songs including “Ghose Stories,” “Anything But Yellow” and “Oughta Be,” and released the six-track EP Lovers Lottery in 2018. That same year, she had the opportunity to perform the national anthem during Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar, an annual conference for country radio programmers and music industry execs.

Campbell penned her new song alongside Lydia Dall and Ian McConnell, and the track initially began to find its following via Campbell’s TikTok video clips–her official full-length video expands on the flirty, carefree vibe found in those earlier TikTok videos.

Campbell told CMT about the making of the video, which was directed by Randy Shaffer.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

My favorite aspect of this video was having my real-life best friends involved in the shoot. Both the song and the video are wholly based in my real life, so it was an amazing experience to capture that dynamic on camera.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The inspiration for this video comes from the original clip that I posted on TikTok a couple of months before the song was released. We set out to incorporate the same scene into the official video in order to give the fans better insight into the relationship that sparked not only the song, but the viral video. I loved getting to share more of this story!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that fans will take away from this video that what’s meant to be will always find a way. In my case, it was falling in love with my best friend, but I think the saying goes for just about anything in life. As long as you commit to the process and stay the course, the right opportunities and people will come.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was incredibly satisfying to see this story come together on camera. It felt so easy and natural to shoot, so I knew it was going to be my favorite finished product yet. There’s something about the honesty and joy of this song that really comes through visually, and I’m so proud of the way everything turned out.