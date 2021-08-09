Country Music Hall of Fame Taps Breland, Maddie & Tae For Songwriting Program

</noscript> </div>

The program premieres on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. and has already featured Maddie & Tae. In chronological order, from Aug. 12-26, Breland, Charlie Worsham, and the tandem of Amanfu and Ashworth are scheduled. The writers are supported by the museum’s community outreach and museum program manager Adam Ollendorff and producer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Dailey.

The event features in-depth conversations with songwriters, sharing views on the creative process and behind-the-scenes stories of some hits. As well, viewers are encouraged to submit their ideas from the comments section during the live YouTube broadcast to participate in the songwriting process. The finished product will be made available, on-demand, via the museum’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

Via the Hall of Fame’s website, the Words & Music series is intended to “provide resources and inspiration for writers at all levels, from beginners picking up a pen for the first time to current creators who are seeking a fresh approach to their practice,” via a “step-by-step guide to start writing songs and gain insights on the creative process from professionals.” They conclude, “We hope Words & Music at Home offers all you need to try and explore the beauty and joy of songwriting, wherever you are on your journey.”