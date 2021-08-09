Country Music Hall of Fame Taps Breland, Maddie & Tae For Songwriting Program

The second season of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Words & Music at Home songwriting program is underway, featuring Breland, Maddie & Tae, Charlie Worsham, Ruby Amanfu and Sam Ashworth. The program is a component of the museum’s four-decade-old educational Words & Music program, which has taught songwriting to more than 150,000 people since its 1979 inception. The COVID-19 pandemic era innovation of the Digital Songwriting Initiative now allows the groundbreaking program to reach anyone interested in songwriting anytime, anywhere.